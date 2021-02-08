Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 220 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

