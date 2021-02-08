Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82.

