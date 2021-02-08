Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 10,770 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after acquiring an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,488,000 after acquiring an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.