DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,913 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 300,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $285.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $294.74.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

