DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

