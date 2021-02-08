DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $784,192. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

