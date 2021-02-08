ShowHand Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,519.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $52,443.36 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.04 or 0.01138127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.17 or 0.05660930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020398 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

