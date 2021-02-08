West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 225 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $221.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $221.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

