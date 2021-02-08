Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,270 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,139 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

