West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 563 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $109.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

