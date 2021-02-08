Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

