42,587 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,983,000 after buying an additional 125,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

