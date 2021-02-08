Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

