MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 212.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after buying an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

