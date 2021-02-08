Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

