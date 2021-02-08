Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.18.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
