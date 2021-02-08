Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. AJO LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 375,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $37.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

