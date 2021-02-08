O Dell Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in The Home Depot by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $278.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

