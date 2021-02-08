Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $278.86 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

