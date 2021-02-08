Well Done LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 63,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Verizon Communications by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 96,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

