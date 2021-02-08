3,270 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,825,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

