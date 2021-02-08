RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.