Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ExlService news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

