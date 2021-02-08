Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $370.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $372.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

