California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $237,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $419.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

