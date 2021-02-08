Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $1.45 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,195 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,001,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 190,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

