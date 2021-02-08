California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 71,924 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Prologis worth $208,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $90,890,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after buying an additional 554,539 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $106.70 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

