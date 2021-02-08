Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

