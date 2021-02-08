Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

