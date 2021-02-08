Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Broadstone Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.33% of Broadstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,600,000.

NYSE BSN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

