Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 41,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $58,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $40.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

