Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $130.53 Million Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,524,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,534,000. GSX Techedu accounts for approximately 24.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX opened at $89.77 on Monday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.23 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.