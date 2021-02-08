GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $356.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.