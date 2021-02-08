Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

