HackenAI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00062866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00206531 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064604 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

