Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,985,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 180,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

