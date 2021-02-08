Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 51.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $55,561.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.90 or 0.01106653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.54 or 0.05683713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,269,155 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars.

