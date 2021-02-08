QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0167

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $3,412.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.90 or 0.01106653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.54 or 0.05683713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000154 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EQUADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.