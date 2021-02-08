Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €255.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been given a €255.00 ($300.00) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €236.67 ($278.43).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €212.90 ($250.47) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €211.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €208.17. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.