Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.