Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.
Shares of NBLX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
