Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $48.57 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

