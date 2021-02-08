M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 16,422 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ball by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

