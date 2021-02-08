Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $253.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

