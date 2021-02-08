Glenview Trust Co Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.