S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $324.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

