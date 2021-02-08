$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Invesco reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.