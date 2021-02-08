Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $148.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.