Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

