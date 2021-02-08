KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Cap of $18,034.46

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $9.02 or 0.00021111 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $18,034.46 and $2,727.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00050873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00168411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00066373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00212398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067685 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

