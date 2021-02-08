DCM Advisors LLC Takes $806,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,455.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.