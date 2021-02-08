Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.09 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

